Baltimore shootings up 30 percent com...

Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to this time last year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The incidents added to a pace of violence this year that exceeds last year. According to the most recent police crime data, total shootings including homicides were up 30 percent compared with the same time last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min My New Alias RULES 1,480,560
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr Sammy Davis Junior 313,199
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Me Impressed 7,992
Mosby 22 hr Johnathan T 4
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Tue Dudley 47
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Jan 15 IAMGKNEE 113,993
News Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ... Jan 15 Dudley 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,510 • Total comments across all topics: 278,054,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC