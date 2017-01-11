Baltimore Sen. Gladden resigns from General Assembly

State Sen. Lisa A. Gladden , the liberal Democrat from Northwest Baltimore who missed the second half of the 2016 legislative session as her multiple sclerosis worsened, has resigned after 18 years in the General Assembly . Gladden's resignation midway through her fourth term representing the 41st District will allow Democratic leaders to ensure that Baltimore will have a full delegation in place by sometime in February.

