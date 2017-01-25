Baltimore selected for bike grant pro...

Baltimore selected for bike grant program

Baltimore is among 10 cities selected for the Big Jump Project, a new initiative to increase bike ridership in targeted neighborhoods over the course of three years. As a participant in the program, Baltimore will annually receive $200,000 in technical support from PeopleForBikes, as well as an additional $50,000 in matching funds or financial commitments from local organizations.

