Baltimore restaurant Maggie's Farm is for sale
She and her husband, co-owner Matthew Weaver, have listed the business for $100,000, which includes its assets and inventory, a lease until 2019 and a Class B liquor license. Andy Weaver said the decision to sell is "sad for us, personally and professionally."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|ester povington
|1,472,417
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,139
|I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES
|Wed
|Jeremy
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal...
|Jan 3
|Jeremy
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tim Bagley
|Jan 2
|Greywater
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC