Baltimore Public Works missed targets for recycling, rat abatement
The department baited half of the 100,000 rat burrows the agency projected it would treat from June 2014 to July 2015, and fell nearly 20 percent short of the 34,000 tons of recycling it set out to collect during the same period. The audit, covering fiscal years 2014 and 2015, was presented this month to the city's Board of Estimates.
