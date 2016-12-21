Baltimore police recover body of missing man near Patapsco River marina
The body of a 32-year-old man was found Monday near the same Baltimore marina where he was last seen. Baltimore police on Monday recovered the body of a man from the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River where he was last seen two weeks prior.
