Baltimore police name victim from fatal shooting Friday in Ashburton
Dominique Hall, 24, was found about 11:30 p.m. shot in his head and body in the 3400 block of Grantley Rd. Dominique Hall, 24, was found about 11:30 p.m. shot in his head and body in the 3400 block of Grantley Rd. Several masked men were reported in the area. A short time later, gunshots were heard, police said.
