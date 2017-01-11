Baltimore police make arrests in rece...

Baltimore police make arrests in recent robberies and carjackings

In one case, 17-year-old Kendrick Jones was charged as an adult with armed robbery and other charges in connection with an armed carjacking in the 3900 block of Grantley Ave. Tuesday night. Three suspects pulled up in a car beside the victim, threatened to shoot him, then two of them took the car, police said.

