Baltimore police make arrest in New Year's Day shooting
Police said Andre Thomas, 29, shot a man in the stomach in the 300 block of South Beechfield Avenue. Officers were called at 5:25 p.m, officers were called to the 4700 block of Frederick Avenue, and later determined the shooting occurred nearby, on Beechfield.
