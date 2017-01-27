Baltimore police make arrest in fatal stabbing outside Fells Point Royal Farms
Baltimore police charged a 33-year-old man in a stabbing outside a Royal Farms store in Fells Point early Sunday. James Arthur Chavis was arrested Thursday for the stabbing outside the store at 2050 Fleet St. on Jan. 22. Oscar Acevedo, 24, of the 1400 block of E. Baltimore Street, died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|shonnelle
|1,485,968
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|Jan 24
|Shane
|31
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|COL Jeremy US NAVY
|84
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Jan 23
|ThomasA
|313,233
|Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t...
|Jan 23
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|MY DADDY Knows BEST and MY DADDY SAID>>>>>>>>
|Jan 23
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC