Baltimore police make arrest in fatal...

Baltimore police make arrest in fatal stabbing outside Fells Point Royal Farms

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore police charged a 33-year-old man in a stabbing outside a Royal Farms store in Fells Point early Sunday. James Arthur Chavis was arrested Thursday for the stabbing outside the store at 2050 Fleet St. on Jan. 22. Oscar Acevedo, 24, of the 1400 block of E. Baltimore Street, died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min shonnelle 1,485,968
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,782
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) Jan 24 Shane 31
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Jan 24 COL Jeremy US NAVY 84
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Jan 23 ThomasA 313,233
News Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t... Jan 23 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
MY DADDY Knows BEST and MY DADDY SAID>>>>>>>> Jan 23 Sarah 2nd Grade 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,213 • Total comments across all topics: 278,301,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC