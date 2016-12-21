Baltimore Police identify last homici...

Baltimore Police identify last homicide victim of 2016, one of first in 2017

Baltimore Police on Tuesday identified two recent homicide victims, including the last victim of 2016 and one of the first of this year. Keith Patterson, 39, was shot multiple times outside of Robbies Nest Bar in the 2200 block of E. North Avenue in East Baltimore about 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve, police said.

