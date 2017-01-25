Baltimore police ID two recent homicide victims
Sherman Johnson, 59, was shot and killed in the 3800 block of Oakford Avenue on Jan. 23, the same block in which he lived. Stephanie Hullihen, of the 1000 block of Beechdale Avenue, was shot and killed in the 1900 block of East Federal Street on Jan. 24. She was 30 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
