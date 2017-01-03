Baltimore man fires shots because som...

Baltimore man fires shots because someone took a bite of his grilled cheese

26 min ago

Gunman sparks four-hour standoff with police after he fired gunshots because someone 'ate part of his grilled cheese sandwich' A Baltimore man caused a four-hour long standoff with police after firing shots when someone took a bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich. Officers were called to the 7100 block of North Point Blvd in Dundalk around 5pm on Sunday over reports of a domestic dispute WBAL TV reported.

