Baltimore Eagle bar and club reopens Friday night in Station North

The storied leather bar at 2022 N. Charles St. has undergone a massive renovation. The venue will host a ribbon-cutting at 7:45 p.m. Friday, followed by its opening at 8 p.m. To start, the Eagle will operate as a bar and club with hours from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.