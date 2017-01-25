Baltimore documentary 'Step' gets picked up by Fox Searchlight

Director Amanda Lipitz, second from left, poses for a portrait with dancers Cori Grainger, left, Talya Solomon and Blessin Giraldo, right, to promote the film, "Step", at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Park City, Utah. Director Amanda Lipitz, second from left, poses for a portrait with dancers Cori Grainger, left, Talya Solomon and Blessin Giraldo, right, to promote the film, "Step", at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Park City, Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.