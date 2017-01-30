Baltimore Co. council members want to expand crackdown on college parties
Paul Hartman, of Aigburth Manor, was instrumental in convincing the Baltimore County Couuncil to last year create a pilot program designed to address noise and loud parties of Towson University students in neighborhoods near the college. Three members of the council want to expand the number of neighborhoods the pilot covers.
