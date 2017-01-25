Arrest made in October Havre de Grace liquor store robbery
One of two men charged in four robberies of liquor stores in Harford County at the end of 2016 is now facing similar charges in another robbery that occurred in Havre de Grace, police said. Ian Earl Phillips, 44, of the 3000 block of Oakford Avenue in Baltimore, was charged by Havre de Grace Police Jan. 17 in connection with the armed robbery Oct. 25 of One Stop Liquors, in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway, according to police Capt.
