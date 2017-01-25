Arrest made in October Havre de Grace...

Arrest made in October Havre de Grace liquor store robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Baltimore Sun

One of two men charged in four robberies of liquor stores in Harford County at the end of 2016 is now facing similar charges in another robbery that occurred in Havre de Grace, police said. Ian Earl Phillips, 44, of the 3000 block of Oakford Avenue in Baltimore, was charged by Havre de Grace Police Jan. 17 in connection with the armed robbery Oct. 25 of One Stop Liquors, in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway, according to police Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Badjudgment 1,485,918
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,782
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) Jan 24 Shane 31
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Jan 24 COL Jeremy US NAVY 84
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Jan 23 ThomasA 313,233
News Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t... Jan 23 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
MY DADDY Knows BEST and MY DADDY SAID>>>>>>>> Jan 23 Sarah 2nd Grade 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,110 • Total comments across all topics: 278,299,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC