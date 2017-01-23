Arrest made in fatal West Baltimore shooting, police say
A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in West Baltimore earlier this month, Baltimore Police said Monday. Jamar Hinton was arrested without incident on Friday by detectives in the city's Warrant Apprehension Task Force, and was at Central Booking awaiting trial as of Monday, police said.
