Amazon plans to open large distribution center in Cecil County

Amazon announced plans Tuesday night to open a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center in Cecil County that would create 700 jobs and specialize in shipping large items such as big-screen TVs. Employees at the center in North East will pick, pack and ship items such as TVs, kayaks, patio furniture and other large items, Amazon said.

