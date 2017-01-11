After murder acquittal, jury convicts man in separate shooting

A 21-year-old Baltimore man acquitted of murder last summer now faces life in prison after being convicted of a separate non-fatal shooting last week. Marlo Lomax has been detained since being arrested in July 2015 for the fatal shooting of Jaswinder Singh, a 26-year-old who was delivering food in the 4800 block of Alhambra Ave. Police said at the time that patrol officers were given a description of the suspect's vehicle, and Lomax was found and arrested.

