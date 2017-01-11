After murder acquittal, jury convicts...

After murder acquittal, jury convicts man in separate shooting

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A 21-year-old Baltimore man acquitted of murder last summer now faces life in prison after being convicted of a separate non-fatal shooting last week. Marlo Lomax has been detained since being arrested in July 2015 for the fatal shooting of Jaswinder Singh, a 26-year-old who was delivering food in the 4800 block of Alhambra Ave. Police said at the time that patrol officers were given a description of the suspect's vehicle, and Lomax was found and arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min TheIndependentMaj... 1,475,854
Mosby 8 min Earl 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Canadian Analoriface 313,169
News Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ... Tue former democrat 1
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Jan 8 Sierra_Girl 113,992
I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES Jan 4 Jeremy 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,766 • Total comments across all topics: 277,817,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC