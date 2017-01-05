A wintry sampling of music, theater events in Baltimore

With winter settling in, here's my second annual sampling of potentially hot classical concerts and theater productions that just might help you feel toasty during the cold weeks that lie ahead: Instead of curling up by the fire with a Charles Dickens novel, you can see one brought to life onstage at Everyman Theatre "Great Expectations," the saga of orphan boy Pip and the many characters he meets will be played by six actors, directed by Tazewell Thompson. Feb. 1 to March 5. Center Stage will welcome patrons to its brand new Head Theater with "The White Snake," an adaptation by Mary Zimmerman of an ancient Chinese fable about spirits of animals taking human forms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.