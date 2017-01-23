A bait-and-switch pitch on Maryland casinos and schools?
Throughout his campaign for the presidency, and in accepting the Republican nomination and again in his Inauguration speech on Friday, Donald J. Trump painted the nation dark, dysfunctional and dystopian. Among his many exaggerations and insults was a slap at public education, which he described as "flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,483,970
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|313,233
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|5 hr
|JBROWN
|82
|Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t...
|9 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|MY DADDY Knows BEST and MY DADDY SAID>>>>>>>>
|10 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|Please pray for ME!! I need help :(
|10 hr
|Philbert
|3
|Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Mt Vernon Rd resi...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC