6 kids presumed dead, 4 injured after...

6 kids presumed dead, 4 injured after Baltimore house fire

Six children were presumed dead and their mother and three siblings were injured after an early morning house fire in northeast Baltimore, a fire official said Thursday. Firefighters found heavy flames coming from all three floors of the home when they answered the call about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, and they attacked the blaze from outside, fire department spokesman Chief Roman Clark said.

