6 children missing after Baltimore fire
A woman and three children have been hospitalized and six other children are missing after an overnight blaze in Northeast Baltimore, fire officials said. Baltimore fire spokesman Chief Roman Clark said a total of 10 people were in the home at the time of the fire, and six of nine children remained missing as of 7 a.m. Thursday.
