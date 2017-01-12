6 children missing after Baltimore fire

6 children missing after Baltimore fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A woman and three children have been hospitalized and six other children are missing after an overnight blaze in Northeast Baltimore, fire officials said. Baltimore fire spokesman Chief Roman Clark said a total of 10 people were in the home at the time of the fire, and six of nine children remained missing as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,476,135
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 33 min silly rabbit 313,171
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( 14 hr Bishop Jeremy 1
Visited the Local Baltimore VA!!! WOW, emontional 14 hr Jeremy 1
Mosby 14 hr Jeremy 2
News Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ... Tue former democrat 1
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Jan 8 Sierra_Girl 113,992
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,412 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC