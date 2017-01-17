5 Separate Shootings Overnight In Baltimore; 2 Have Died From Their...
Two adult males who were shot in two separate incidents last night have died from their injuries, according to Baltimore police. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of Dumbarton Avenue.
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Realtime
|1,482,968
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Susanman
|313,218
|Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|Mt Vernon Rd resi...
|15
|Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t...
|17 hr
|red dawn
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Well Well
|20,775
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
|Mosby
|Jan 18
|Johnathan T
|4
