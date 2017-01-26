3 Charged For Following Home, Robbing Casino Patron
Police say Hayman Rajab Abdulrahman, 23, of Eastern Avenue in Baltimore; Sangar Kamal Majed, 27, of Searles Road in Dundalk; and Khalil Mohammadi, 22, of N. Clinton Street in Baltimore have been charged with armed robbery, robbery, theft, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Abdulrahman and Mohammadi are also charged with using a firearm in a felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
