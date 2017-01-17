2 Malone children injured in Baltimore house fire released from hospital
Two children injured in a Northeast Baltimore house fire that killed six of their siblings last week have been released from the hospital, a relative said Tuesday. Jennifer Ward, an in-law, wrote on a GoFundMe page that's raised nearly $300,000 for the family that 4-year-old Jane Malone and 5-year-old Jack Malone were released from the hospital.
