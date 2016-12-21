1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting as West Baltimore violence continues, police say
Police said a preliminary investigation after the two men arrived with gunshot wounds at a local hospital led detectives to the scene on North Bentalou Street between Baker and Presstman streets, just outside of Carver Vocational Technical High School. Other details, including the ages of the victims and the identity of the victim who was killed, were not immediately available.
