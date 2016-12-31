Woman riding in U-Haul van killed in ...

Woman riding in U-Haul van killed in crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A 25-year-old woman died while riding in a U-Haul van that was struck by another vehicle in Southwest Baltimore, city police said Saturday. Police said a speeding Toyota Corolla had attempted to pass between the U-haul van, which had three passengers, and another vehicle in the 700 block of S. Caton Avenue when the Toyota clipped the rear of the van.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Wayne 1,469,336
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Susanm 313,064
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
News Toronto blogger learns about Baltimore through ... 12 hr Fitus T Bluster 1
m mosby Dec 29 Jeremy 2
News Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris... Dec 28 Mr Jeremy 5
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) Dec 28 Kenneth Peterson 30
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,495,331

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC