Woman riding in U-Haul van killed in crash
A 25-year-old woman died while riding in a U-Haul van that was struck by another vehicle in Southwest Baltimore, city police said Saturday. Police said a speeding Toyota Corolla had attempted to pass between the U-haul van, which had three passengers, and another vehicle in the 700 block of S. Caton Avenue when the Toyota clipped the rear of the van.
