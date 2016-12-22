Woman fatally shot in home invasion in Northeast Baltimore
There are 1 comment on the The Baltimore Sun story from Thursday, titled Woman fatally shot in home invasion in Northeast Baltimore. In it, The Baltimore Sun reports that:
The 22-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head around 6:25 p.m. in the 3600 block of Lyndale Ave. in Belair-Edison, police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
#1 Friday
Blair-Edison used to be a nice area until the ghetto engineers started dumping loads of section 8 parasites in the neighborhood.
