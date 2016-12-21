What's ahead locally in the arts for the new year?
There's never a lack of arts and entertainment in the Northeast Mississippi area, and 2016 proved that time and time again. From the theater to live music to ballet and the symphony, multiple opportunities for enjoyment were available for all to partake throughout the year, and 2017 promises to be no different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,467,728
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|These R the PETES...
|312,961
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,749
|Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris...
|Wed
|Mr Jeremy
|5
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|Wed
|Kenneth Peterson
|30
|Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Jack Myhogoff
|18
|Transgender man can keep post as pastor (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Jeremy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC