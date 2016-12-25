Two men wounded in shootings overnigh...

Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Christmas Eve, morning in Baltimore

A 19-year-old man was shot in his buttocks late Christmas Eve, and a 38-year-old man was shot in his stomach and arm early Christmas morning, Baltimore police said. Both men were hospitalized.

