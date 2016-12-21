Toronto blogger learns about Baltimor...

Toronto blogger learns about Baltimore through its bathrooms

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Five years ago, Dan Schaumann discovered Instagram , and was intrigued by its premise - take a photo of practically anything, and watch other users' reactions. "As a joke, I kind of thought to myself, 'If I take a photo of a toilet, how many people will like that?'" said Schaumann, a 32-year-old native of Australia now living in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min moshx 1,468,093
m mosby 1 hr Jeremy 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Brian_G 312,973
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr I despise most pe... 20,749
News Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris... Wed Mr Jeremy 5
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) Wed Kenneth Peterson 30
News Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08) Tue Jack Myhogoff 18
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,431,567

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC