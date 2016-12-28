Three shot Wednesday night in two incidents in Baltimore
Around 4:50 p.m., police went to the intersection of Hollins Ferry Road and Washington Boulevard in the Morrell Park neighborhood for a report of a shooting, but couldn't find a victim. Shortly after, a hospital reported a man with a gunshot wound to his leg had turned up, and police believe he had been shot in Morrell Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,467,585
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 min
|John-K
|312,939
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris...
|18 hr
|Mr Jeremy
|5
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|19 hr
|Kenneth Peterson
|30
|Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Jack Myhogoff
|18
|Transgender man can keep post as pastor (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Jeremy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC