This 3-story Baltimore brick building...

This 3-story Baltimore brick building was once an antique store

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Daily Record

Address: 801 N. Howard St., Baltimore Property type: Retail Built: 1900 Size: 6,000 square feet Listing Price: $579,000 Contact: Clifton Bond, sales associate Champion Realty Inc., 410-975-3226; [email protected] This property in the western portion of Mount Vernon provides a highly visible first-floor retail space and the ability to convert the top two floors into offices or apartments. The brick building is currently ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 26 min Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 33 min sonicfilter 1,466,094
News Marilyn Mosby to students: Justice still prevai... 2 hr kyman 2
m mosby 2 hr kyman 1
NEED a FEW N(EYE)GGERS TO HANG MY OUTSIDE LIGHTS 14 hr Sarah and Robert 1
News Submit a letter to the Editor (Jan '08) Fri Joe 24
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Dudley 20,741
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,740 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,835

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC