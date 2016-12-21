This 3-story Baltimore brick building was once an antique store
Address: 801 N. Howard St., Baltimore Property type: Retail Built: 1900 Size: 6,000 square feet Listing Price: $579,000 Contact: Clifton Bond, sales associate Champion Realty Inc., 410-975-3226; [email protected] This property in the western portion of Mount Vernon provides a highly visible first-floor retail space and the ability to convert the top two floors into offices or apartments. The brick building is currently ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|26 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|33 min
|sonicfilter
|1,466,094
|Marilyn Mosby to students: Justice still prevai...
|2 hr
|kyman
|2
|m mosby
|2 hr
|kyman
|1
|NEED a FEW N(EYE)GGERS TO HANG MY OUTSIDE LIGHTS
|14 hr
|Sarah and Robert
|1
|Submit a letter to the Editor (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Joe
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
