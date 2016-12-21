Street Closures, Commercial Vehicle Restrictions for New Year's Eve...
Numerous streets will be closed and commercial vehicles will be prohibited from a large area of downtown Baltimore for the annual New Year's Eve Spectacular at the Inner Harbor. Most commercial vehicles will be prohibited from an area bordered by the following streets from 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st until 2 a.m. on Sunday, January 1st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Homer
|1,468,005
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|33 min
|Brian_G
|312,973
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,749
|Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris...
|Wed
|Mr Jeremy
|5
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|Wed
|Kenneth Peterson
|30
|Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Jack Myhogoff
|18
|Transgender man can keep post as pastor (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Jeremy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC