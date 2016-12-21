Street Closures, Commercial Vehicle R...

Street Closures, Commercial Vehicle Restrictions For New Year's Eve...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Numerous streets will be closed and commercial vehicles will be prohibited from a large area of downtown Baltimore for the annual New Year's Eve Spectacular at the Inner Harbor. Most commercial vehicles will be prohibited from an area bordered by the following streets from 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st until 2 a.m. on Sunday, January 1st: - I-395/Howard Street from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard exit to Pratt Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,469,397
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr Susanm 313,064
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
News Toronto blogger learns about Baltimore through ... 20 hr Fitus T Bluster 1
m mosby Dec 29 Jeremy 2
News Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris... Dec 28 Mr Jeremy 5
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) Dec 28 Kenneth Peterson 30
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,503,167

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC