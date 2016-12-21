Street Closures, Commercial Vehicle Restrictions For New Year's Eve...
Numerous streets will be closed and commercial vehicles will be prohibited from a large area of downtown Baltimore for the annual New Year's Eve Spectacular at the Inner Harbor. Most commercial vehicles will be prohibited from an area bordered by the following streets from 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st until 2 a.m. on Sunday, January 1st: - I-395/Howard Street from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard exit to Pratt Street.
