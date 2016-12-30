Several of Baltimore's landmark struc...

Several of Baltimore's landmark structures took a turn for the better in 2016

Water from rainstorms finally stopped pouring into North Avenue's Parkway Theatre last spring when the stately building finally got a new roof. The Parkway ceased showing films in the middle 1970s, and after that its roof failed, bringing leaks that damaged its delicate plaster interior.

