Roughly Speaking podcast: 100 things to do in Baltimore before it's too late

Haussner's Regret is Dan's term for the remorse Baltimoreans feel when they realize it's too late to do something they always meant to do but never did, or something they did once and enjoyed but never got to a second time. It is named for the once-famous, now-gone Highlandtown restaurant crammed with paintings, ceramics and sculpture that closed after 73 years in 1999.

