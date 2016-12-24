Police: Woman, 23, shot Friday night in Baltimore
Police said they were called to the 6600 block of Vincent Lane in the city's Reisterstown Station neighborhood at about 11:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting. There, they found the woman who had been shot in the left arm and torso, police said.
