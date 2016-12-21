Police Identify 2 Baltimore Men Arres...

Police Identify 2 Baltimore Men Arrested In Grocery Store Armed Robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Howard County Police on Thursday identified the two armed robbery suspects arrested after a pursuit that stretched into Baltimore County. Kendell Alexander, 33, of North Glover Street in Baltimore and Dajuan Bonaparte, 19, of North Luzerne Avenue have been charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, robbery, theft and assault in the Wednesday morning robbery at a Weis Market in Woodstock, and a similar incident there on Dec. 18. Police now seek three other suspects in the Wednesday robbery, and one in the Dec. 18 incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,469,036
News Toronto blogger learns about Baltimore through ... 27 min Fitus T Bluster 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr Susanm 313,047
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Obama could have WON 20,758
m mosby Thu Jeremy 2
News Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris... Dec 28 Mr Jeremy 5
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) Dec 28 Kenneth Peterson 30
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,482,788

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC