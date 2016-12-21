Police Identify 2 Baltimore Men Arrested In Grocery Store Armed Robbery

Howard County Police on Thursday identified the two armed robbery suspects arrested after a pursuit that stretched into Baltimore County. Kendell Alexander, 33, of North Glover Street in Baltimore and Dajuan Bonaparte, 19, of North Luzerne Avenue have been charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, robbery, theft and assault in the Wednesday morning robbery at a Weis Market in Woodstock, and a similar incident there on Dec. 18. Police now seek three other suspects in the Wednesday robbery, and one in the Dec. 18 incident.

