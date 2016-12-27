Plan for slaughterhouse in Baltimore'...

Plan for slaughterhouse in Baltimore's Westport challenged by residents

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Calling the plan "insulting and demoralizing," residents and business owners in Westport have filed a protest over a plan to open a slaughterhouse in their community months after the area was celebrated as being in a new benefits district for the Port Covington development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-wy 1,467,018
News Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris... 1 hr Dudley 4
News Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08) 2 hr Jack Myhogoff 18
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr NYStateOfMind 312,926
News Transgender man can keep post as pastor (Oct '07) 13 hr Jeremy 26
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
News Highlandtown Up And Coming As A Baltimore Arts ... Mon Fitus T Bluster 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,160 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,917

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC