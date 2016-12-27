Plan for slaughterhouse in Baltimore's Westport challenged by residents
Calling the plan "insulting and demoralizing," residents and business owners in Westport have filed a protest over a plan to open a slaughterhouse in their community months after the area was celebrated as being in a new benefits district for the Port Covington development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,467,018
|Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris...
|1 hr
|Dudley
|4
|Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Jack Myhogoff
|18
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|NYStateOfMind
|312,926
|Transgender man can keep post as pastor (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|Jeremy
|26
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Highlandtown Up And Coming As A Baltimore Arts ...
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC