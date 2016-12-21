new Woman, child hit by passing car in Aspen Hill
A woman was seriously injured Tuesday when a passing car hit her and a child as they were exiting a car in Aspen Hill. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. in the 13100 block of Park Lane Drive, said Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,467,502
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|57 min
|John-K
|312,937
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris...
|14 hr
|Mr Jeremy
|5
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|15 hr
|Kenneth Peterson
|30
|Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08)
|21 hr
|Jack Myhogoff
|18
|Transgender man can keep post as pastor (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Jeremy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC