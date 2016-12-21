new Woman, child hit by passing car i...

new Woman, child hit by passing car in Aspen Hill

A woman was seriously injured Tuesday when a passing car hit her and a child as they were exiting a car in Aspen Hill. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. in the 13100 block of Park Lane Drive, said Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

