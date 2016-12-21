New industrial buildings hold promise of jobs
The former Lever Brothers warehouse at the upper left is now renovated and available for lease in the Port 95 Industrial Park on the north side of Holabird Avenue being developed by the Chesapeake Real Estate Group. Duke Realty has started construction on a second industrial building in its three-building complex on the north side of Holabird Avenue atBroening Highway.
