New industrial buildings hold promise...

New industrial buildings hold promise of jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Dundalk Eagle

The former Lever Brothers warehouse at the upper left is now renovated and available for lease in the Port 95 Industrial Park on the north side of Holabird Avenue being developed by the Chesapeake Real Estate Group. Duke Realty has started construction on a second industrial building in its three-building complex on the north side of Holabird Avenue atBroening Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dundalk Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,469,036
News Toronto blogger learns about Baltimore through ... 27 min Fitus T Bluster 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr Susanm 313,047
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Obama could have WON 20,758
m mosby Thu Jeremy 2
News Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris... Dec 28 Mr Jeremy 5
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) Dec 28 Kenneth Peterson 30
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,482,793

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC