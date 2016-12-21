Maryland voids leases for long-stalled State Center project, plans to study other options
The Board of Public Works voted unanimously Wednesday to cancel lease agreements at the $1.5 billion State Center project. Gov. Larry Hogan vowed the action would clear the way for major redevelopment in midtown Baltimore.
