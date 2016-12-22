Man found dead in house fire in Canton

An older man was found dead after a house fire in Canton on Thursday afternoon, fire officials said, likely the 10th person to die in a fire in Baltimore in December. Firefighters went to the house in the 600 block of S. Belnord Ave. at about 2:53 p.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the first floor, according to fire department spokesman Roman Clark.

