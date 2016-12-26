Investment firms are selling lead-tai...

Investment firms are selling lead-tainted, derelict homes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A year after Tiffany Bennett moved into a two-story red brick house at 524 Loudon Ave., she received alarming news. Two children, both younger than 6, for whom Bennett was guardian, were found to have dangerous levels of lead in their blood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min OBAMANATION 1,467,204
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 56 min cpeter1313 312,932
News Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris... 6 hr Mr Jeremy 5
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) 7 hr Kenneth Peterson 30
News Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08) 14 hr Jack Myhogoff 18
News Transgender man can keep post as pastor (Oct '07) Tue Jeremy 26
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,987 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,011

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC