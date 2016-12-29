Former Baltimore police officer charg...

Former Baltimore police officer charged with second-degree rape

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A former Baltimore police officer has been charged with second-degree rape after a woman said he became aggressive during sex and refused to stop when she told him he was hurting her, according to court records. Rashard King, 29, who was separated out of the Baltimore Police Department in July, was arrested Thursday on four counts related to the incident the night before at his home in the 1000 block of N. Woodyear St., court records said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min Cheech the Conser... 1,468,314
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr anybody anywhere 20,754
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr cpeter1313 312,986
m mosby 9 hr Jeremy 2
News Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris... Wed Mr Jeremy 5
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) Wed Kenneth Peterson 30
News Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08) Tue Jack Myhogoff 18
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,390 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,282

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC