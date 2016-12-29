Former Baltimore police officer charged with second-degree rape

A former Baltimore police officer has been charged with second-degree rape after a woman said he became aggressive during sex and refused to stop when she told him he was hurting her, according to court records. Rashard King, 29, who was separated out of the Baltimore Police Department in July, was arrested Thursday on four counts related to the incident the night before at his home in the 1000 block of N. Woodyear St., court records said.

