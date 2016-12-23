Driver of tanker that exploded on I-9...

Driver of tanker that exploded on I-95 identified as 31-year-old Baltimore man

Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The driver of a tanker truck who died when his vehicle overturned and exploded on Interstate 95 last week has been identified as a 31-year-old Baltimore man. Clinton Lamont Worrell Jr. was identified Friday by the Maryland Transportation Authority Police as the Carroll Fuel tanker truck driver.

