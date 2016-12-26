Christmas shopping continues, less fr...

Christmas shopping continues, less frenetically

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

While shoppers were out in force Saturday on Christmas Eve, many stores in the Baltimore area got a bit of a breather on Monday. Foot traffic in Harbor East appeared sleepy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-wy 1,466,381
News Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris... 2 hr former democrat 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr Aquarius-wy 312,919
m mosby 4 hr Father Jeremy 2
News Transgender man can keep post as pastor (Oct '07) 4 hr Father Jeremy 26
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr hillbilly jim 20,746
News Highlandtown Up And Coming As A Baltimore Arts ... 11 hr Fitus T Bluster 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,118

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC